Martha A. Moon
Martha A. Moon, age 86, of Blair, Neb., passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Blair.
She was born June 9, 1933, in Franklin, Iowa, to John and Sarah (Thompson) Watt. She married Edward L. Moon on June 20, 1954. Martha loved having coffee with her friends, watching sports, putting together puzzles, playing with cards, and visits from family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed; daughter, Barb; son John.
She is survived by, 3 daughters; 1 son; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 1 brother.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
