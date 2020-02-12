Caryl J. Moore
Caryl J. Moore, 89 years, of Crescent, Iowa, passed away at her home February 10, 2020.
She was born December 24, 1930, near Treynor, Iowa, to the late Harry and Jennie (Clark) Clausen.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marguerite Hickman; and brother, Darrell Clausen.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry Moore; son, Erik Moore (Teresa); daughter, Candi House; five grandchildren, Nicholas Moore, (Lindsey Grant), Madison House, Dalton Moore, Taylor House and Kiley House; great-grandchildren, Ellie Dutcher, Siris and Athena Moore.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct the memorials.
