Dallas M. Moore
Dallas M. Moore, age 90, of Papillion, Neb., formerly of Pacific Junction, Iowa, passed away October 2, 2019.
Survivors include daughters, Linda (David) Harmon, of Lincoln, Ill., Kathryn (Dwight) Koehler, of Omaha, Neb., Mary Beth (Lowell) Kennedy, of Pacific Junction; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation, Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral, Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., both at Peterson Mortuary. Memorials directed to the family. Interment, Silver City Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.