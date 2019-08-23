Danielle
Merry
Moore
Danielle Merry Moore, age 63, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 21, 2019.
She was born July 10, 1956, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Joseph and Bonnie (Branstiter) Zwirn.
Danielle is survived by her husband, Patrick "Butch" Moore; sons, Trevor Moore, Patrick Moore (Christina), Andy Moore (Michelle); brothers, Mike Zwirn (Irma), Terry Zwirn (Diane), Monte Zwirn (Clarissa); 7 grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Saturday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the Omaha National Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.