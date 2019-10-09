Margaret Lea (Matusik) Moore
Margaret Lea (Matusik) Moore, age 91, passed away September 30, 2019.
She was born on July 6, 1928, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Alberd and Ruth (Thompson) Matusik. She graduated from the Atlantic High School and worked as a Nursing Assistant at the Atlantic Hospital for many years.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde.
Margaret is survived by her children, Kathy Sue McMurray, Deborah Smith, Michael Foster (Diana); Step-children, Roger Moore, Steven Moore (Mary), Judy McEnaney (Michael); niece, Susan Dingman (Randy); 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 5 great-greatgrandchildren; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Memorial service will be held on October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Hoy- Kilnoski Funeral Home. A family inurnment will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Atlantic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed towards the family at: mlm-memorial@san.rr.com.
