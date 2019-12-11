LaVonne (Vorthmann) Morrison
LaVonne (Vorthmann) Morrison, age 88, of Honey Creek, Iowa, died on December 8, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing Home in Council Bluffs.
LaVonne married Ervin Everett Morrison on June 3, 1951, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Neola, Iowa, where she was a lifelong member.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, of 49 and a half years, Ervin Morrison on December 16, 2000; infant son, Everett Allen Morrison; infant granddaughter, Lavonne Lucille Wendt; step grandson, Jason Henrichs; brother, Ronald Vorthmann; and nephews, Scott and Ronald R. Vorthmann.
She is survived by her son, Bernard (Phyllis) Morrison, of Crescent, Iowa; daughters, Barbara (Mike) Wendt, of Anita, Iowa, and Beverly (Ed) Wendt, of Dunlap, Iowa; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul (Margaret) Vorthmann, of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Rosie Vorthmann, of Honey Creek, and Norma Morrison, of Crescent.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, with the funeral at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, all at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22163 Sumac Road near Neola, Iowa.
