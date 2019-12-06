Ylonda
"Lonnie" L. Morrison
Ylonda "Lonnie" L. Morrison, age 86, passed away December 4, 2019.
She was born in Mondamin, Iowa, on November 3, 1933.
Lonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Morrison; parents, Lester and Fleta Peterson; brothers, Ralph and Gary Hussing.
Lonnie is survived by her children, Sheryl Wendt (Charles, Jr.), Kimberly Johnson (Gary), Kathy Morgan (Jeff), F. Joseph Morrison (Jamie); brothers, Jerry Hussing (Sally) and Jack Peterson (Janice); 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home. Interment is in the Grange Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
