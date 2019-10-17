Darlene A. Morrow
Darlene A. Morrow, age 90, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 14, 2019.
Darlene was born November 18, 1928, in Council Bluffs, to the late Byron and Edith F. (Clark) Hughes. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1947 and attended Boyles Business College. Darlene married John Morrow on May 30, 1953, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 3 children, Mary Ellen, James and Jack. Darlene worked for the Corps of Engineers, OPS and Woodmen of the World. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Altar & Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of the America's, St. Anthony Court #330.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, John Morrow in 2017; and infant brother, Duane Hughes.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (John) Pettit, of Council Bluffs; sons, Jim (Thomas Stewart) Morrow, of San Francisco, Calif., Jack (Michele) Morrow, of Lincoln, Neb.; 4 grandchildren, Kristin Hempel, Matthew Pettit, Sean Morrow and Morgan Morrow; brother, Richard "Dick" Hughes, of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephews; and special friends, the Connolly family.
Recitation of the Rosary, Sunday, 4 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at St. Patrick's Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools or St. Patrick's Church.
