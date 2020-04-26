On April 14, 2020, our family and community lost Mary Morse to COVID-19. Born in Council Bluffs, on March 22, 1949, Mary made her home in Thornton, Colo. Mary was a wife, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother ("Gigi"). Mary was a Realtor for the past 36 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold (Smiley) and Ruth Barnes. She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Rick; three children, Jim Morse (Carrie), Ruth Ray (Jett), Rachelle Dyer (Ed); her 14 grandchildren; brother, Marvin Barnes; and sister, Barbara Jacobsen. Mary fought a hard battle against breast cancer never wavering in strength. If you were lucky enough to know her, then you know she loved her family above anything else and poured her entire self into being grandma. She never missed a big moment. She was part of all the mundane. She was the proudest cheerleader and the fiercest defender. Her legacy will live on in the family she has built. A Celebration of Life will be arranged when it is socially safe to do so. Please consider a donation in Mary's name to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer or charity to help the COVID-19 Frontline Responders.
