Robert Ernest Morse, Sr.
Robert Ernest Morse, Sr., age 93, passed away November 13, 2019, at the Veterans Home in Bellevue, Neb.
Visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services, Saturday, 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Saint John's Church. Complete obituary on Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.