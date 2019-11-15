Robert (Bob) Morse, Sr.
Robert (Bob) Morse, Sr., age 93, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2019, at Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue, Neb., where he had resided since his wife's passing in March of 2015.
Robert Ernest Morse, youngest child of Edgar and Emma (Harms) Morse, was born July 28, 1926, at the family farm in Hardin Township. He completed school to the eighth grade at Hardin Country school. On July 3, 1946, he married Luella Nielsen. The couple was blessed with 3 children.
Robert was a proud Army veteran. He worked at Meadow Gold and Robert's Dairy and enjoyed some farming. He and Luella loved to travel, often times taking the family with them. In his years at the Veteran's Home he spent many hours a day putting puzzles together, visiting with fellow residents, and passing out candy to everyone. He looked forward to visits from family and friends, especially the great-grandkids.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy; grandson, Josh; great-grandson, Knox; brothers, Donald and Ralph; sister, Wilma Bolton, sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Alfred Plumer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lula and Lynn Frank; brother-in-law, Willard Nielsen.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Diane (LeVerne) Rohrberg, of Glenwood, Iowa; son, Bob (Sue) Morse, of Verdigre, Neb.; his grandchildren, LaDonna (Shawn) Havick, of Harlan, Iowa, Daniel Rohrberg, of Glenwood, LeAnne (Marcus) Johnson, of Ames, Iowa, Rob (Kristin) Morse, of Elkhorn, Neb., Randy (Toni) Morse, of Council Bluffs, and Bobbi (Jeremy) Bowers, of Morris, Ill.; his 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Arlene Morse and Eileen Morse, both, of Council Bluffs.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 15, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service is Saturday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow at Saint John Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to Treynor, Iowa Fire and Rescue or a charity of your choice. Per Bob's request, casual dress is preferred.
