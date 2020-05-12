Maceves "Mac" James Morvant, age 77, passed away May 8, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1943, to the late Eves and Elvie (Guidroz) Morvant, in Westwego, La. He retired from Malnove Incorporated in the early 2000's. Mac will always be remembered as the "Mr. Fix-It" of the neighborhood. In addition to his parents, Mac was preceded in death by his son, James Morvant. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Miller) Morvant and her children, Pam Santee, Sheryl Brisbois (Dave) and Mark Miller (Mary); special family friend, Jennifer Miller; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Per Mac's wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no services. Memorials may be directed to the family.

