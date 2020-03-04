James L. Moss
James L. Moss, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side.
James was born on October 31, 1926, in Macedonia, Iowa, to the late Herbert "Guy" and Elmo (Brenneman) Moss. James served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. James married Kathryn Neary on October 20, 1956. They were married 50 years until her passing in 2007. James worked as a self-employed Master Plumber. James married Marjorie Tramp on January 25, 2014. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, American Legion Rainbow Post #2, Iowa Plumbing Board, Council Bluffs Plumbing Association, the Pottawattamie County Genealogy Society and Habitat for Humanity.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn, in 2007; brother, Vernon Moss; and sister, Celia Wilhelm.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Kelly and Henry Gerhardt; sons, Jimmy and Nicole Moss; Tommy Moss; grandchildren, Henry and Megan Gerhardt, Brianne and Michael Hanson, Kristen Gerhardt, Brandon, Danielle and Eric Moss; great-grandson, Leo Hanson; step-children, Caryn and Harold Critchfield, Audrey Addison, Gary and Tammy Tramp, Michael Tramp, Theresa and Chad Nelson; 11 step-grand-children; 30 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Harvey Moss; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation with family, Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave. Burial in the Macedonia Cemetery. Memorials to Saint John Lutheran Church, Bethany Lutheran Home or American Legion Rainbow Post #2.
