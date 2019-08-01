Roma Dean Mowery
Roma Dean Mowery, age 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 29, 2019, at her home.
Roma was born April 14, 1928, in Falls City, Neb., to the late Leon and Hazel (Morford) South. She graduated from Salem, Neb. High School in 1945 and earned her nursing degree from Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing in 1949. Roma married Richard L. Mowery, Sr., on January 9, 1950, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 4 sons, Richard, Jr., Randall, Ronald and Rickie. Roma was a registered nurse for 41 years at Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church and the Humboldt, Nebraska Eastern Star Chapter #234.
In addition to her parents, Roma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Mowery, Sr., on January 9, 2006; and 3 sisters, Verneal, Angeline and Dixie.
Roma is survived by her 4 sons, Richard Mowery, Jr., Randall Mowery, Ronald Mowery, Rickie Mowery, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Lori Mowery, Clinton Mowery, Crystal Mowery, Lisa Franks Robine and Jake Brewer; great-grandchildren, Shaylia and Trevon Barber, Bruce Mowery, Aiden Canick, Ariana, Johanna and Noah Robine, Pepper Brewer; brother, Sterling (Sue) South, of Independence, Mo.; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at Saint John Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.