Ruth Ann Mowry
Ruth Ann Mowry, age 90, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 11, 2019, in Blair, Neb. Ruth was born in Shelby County, Iowa, on October 29, 1929, to the late George B. and Edith (McGee) Plumb and after moving to Council Bluffs, graduated from Abraham Lincoln High with the Class of 1947. She was united in marriage to Daniel R. Mowry on March 30, 1951. Ruth worked for the Peters Law Firm as a Legal Secretary and she was a long time member of St. John's United Church of Christ, where she served as treasurer of the church council, former church secretary, choir member, Church Bell member, Sunday school teacher, superintendent and also served on the Board of Christian Education.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; brother, David E. Plumb; and her husband, Daniel R. on October 29,2005. Survivors include daughters, Marsha Jane Culbertson (Tom), of Bellevue, Neb., Susan Kay Holmes (David); son, Patrick Daniel Mowry (Carla), all of Omaha, Neb.; her 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Charleston (Carreo), Amanda Culbertson, Michaela Gorman (Preston), Melissa Holmes, Roy, Carl and Daniel Mowry. Visitation, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral services, Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. John's United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with a luncheon back at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. John's United Church of Christ or Breast Cancer Association.
