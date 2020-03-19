Mary E. Mudra
Mary E. Mudra, age 75, passed away March 18, 2020.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on September 22, 1944, to the late Cecil and Hazel (Reed) Marr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peachie Raes; brothers, Hotzi and Dickie Marr; step-daughter, Tracy Mudra.
Mary is survived by her husband, Emil "Moe" Mudra; son, Quinn Cunningham (Danielle); step-son, Scott Mudra (Haiyan); step-daughter, Kelley Hook; grandchildren, Wyatt Cunningham, Watson Cunningham and Milana Mudra; sisters, Connie Plunket (Ira), Bonnie Rankin (Dale) and Norma Fox; a host of other family and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date.
