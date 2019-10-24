JoAnne J. Murphy
JoAnne J. Murphy, age 88, passed away October 23, 2019, at Risen Son Christian Village.
JoAnne was born, May 25, 1931, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to the late Clarence and Christina (Franksen) Wells, and is a longtime resident of Council Bluffs. She retired from Hy-Vee after 25 plus years in food service and was an avid horse racing fan.
JoAnne is also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Murphy; longtime companion, Melvin Brown; brothers, Chuck, Kenny, Clifford and Tom Wells; sisters, Helen Bolton and Betty Britten. JoAnne is survived by sons, Steven and wife Tracie, of Council Bluffs, Alan and wife Gale, of McClelland, Iowa; grandson, Josh (Erin) Murphy, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; granddaughter, Katie (John) Rea, of Omaha, Neb.; grandson, Paul Michael Murphy, of Council Bluffs; granddaughter, Melissa (Jeremy) Fichter, of McClelland, Iowa; her 7 great-grandchildren, Charlie Rea, Finley and Chase Murphy, Venessa, Lindsay, Jerred, and Aubrey Fichter; sister, Bernice Behm, of Council Bluffs; special nieces, Linda Guy, Debbie Anderson; special nephew, Kenneth Bolton.
Visitation will be Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services, Saturday, 9 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Masonic Temple. Memorials to EveryStep Hospice preferred.
