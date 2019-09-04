William
Edward
Murray
William Edward Murray, age 62, passed away August 30, 2019, at UNMC.
William "Billy" was born April 23, 1957, in Omaha, Neb. He lived most of his life in Council Bluffs. He was a retired welder and was working at the Senior Center in Council Bluffs. He was a U.S. Army war time veteran (Vietnam Era).
He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Patrick, Michael and Eric Murray; and stepson, Jon Frederiksen.
He is survived by his parents, Bonnie Murray, of Council Bluffs and William Murray and wife Judith, of Lillian, Ala.; his daughter, Laeth Murray Cooper and husband Aaron, of Sherwood, Ark.; 4 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Janelle Rowan (Blake); stepson, Allen Murray, of Omaha; significant other, Karen Frederiksen, of Council Bluffs; stepchildren, Mandy (Marc), Michael, Timothy Jr. (Becky), Branden and Bret, all of Council Bluffs; 7 step grandchildren; 3 brothers, Robert Murray (Barb) of Council Bluffs, Kirk Murray (Barb) of Mesquite, Texas, Tyler Murray (Samantha), of Pensacola, Fla.; sister, Kelley Pruett (Leonard) of Council Bluffs.
Memorial service will be Friday, at 11 a.m., at Maher Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.