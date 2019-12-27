Elsie M. Muschall
Elsie M. Muschall, age 77, passed away December 24, 2019.
She was born in Whitley, Calif., on April 14, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Thora (Hoyt) Cornell. Elsie retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin R. Muschall; son, Marvin D. "Dean" Muschall; brothers, Bill and Lynn Cornell; sister, Kay Minderman.
Elsie is survived by her children, Wendy Boham, Shawn Scott (Calvin), Bryan Muschall, Kyle Muschall (Cindy), Brenda Nelson (Paul); sisters, Mary Lou Reeves and Nancy Scott (Lonnie); 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m., Monday, in the Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
