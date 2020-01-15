Mary Olga Nanfito
Mary Olga Nanfito, age 88, of Port Orchard, Wash., passed away on December 26, 2019.
She was born on January 16, 1931, in Council Bluffs, to Vincent and Olga (Calkins) Gallagher. Mary went on to graduate from St. Frances School in Council Bluffs. She married Concetto R. Nanfito on March 17, 1949, in Council Bluffs. Mary worked as a telephone operator at AT&T Pacific Bell in Long Beach, Calif., retiring after 20 years. Mary enjoyed her 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Concetto R. Nanfito; son, James Bernard Nanfito (2019). She is survived by sons, Timothy (Anna), of Olalla, Wash., and Joseph, of Port Orchard, Wash.; sister, Joan Di Blasi, of Council Bluffs; 3 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment was at Fraola Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel.
