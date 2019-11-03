Lorrie Ann Neal
Lorrie Ann Neal, age 56, passed away November 2, 2019.
She was born December 16, 1962, in Norfolk, Va. Lorrie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, with the class of 1981, and was working at Wal-Mart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Neighbors; husband, Dennis Neal; sister, Margaret Neighbors.
Lorrie is survived by her children, Julie Neal (Patrick Swolley), Kevin Neal, Matthew Neal; mother, Ann Hedell (Dwaine); siblings, Charles Neighbors (Chantel) and Chris Neighbors; grandchildren, Reilly and Raiden; a host of other family and friends.
Memorial service is 1 p.m., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
