Sharon Kay Neal

Sharon Kay Neal, age 78, of Council Bluffs, died Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Neal, Sr.; son, Dennis Neal and his wife Lorrie.

She is survived by sons, Richard C. Neal, Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, and Patrick Neal and wife Rhonda, of Hamburg, Iowa.

Graveside services 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Sidney, Iowa Cemetery, visitation with the family, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday, at the Funeral Chapel. Memorials to the family.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
10:30AM-11:00AM
Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel Sidney
500 South Main Street
PO Box 128
Sidney, IA 51652
Feb 27
Graveside
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
Sidney Cemetery
Foote Street and East Street
Sidney, IA 51652
