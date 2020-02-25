Sharon Kay Neal
Sharon Kay Neal, age 78, of Council Bluffs, died Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Neal, Sr.; son, Dennis Neal and his wife Lorrie.
She is survived by sons, Richard C. Neal, Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, and Patrick Neal and wife Rhonda, of Hamburg, Iowa.
Graveside services 11 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Sidney, Iowa Cemetery, visitation with the family, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday, at the Funeral Chapel. Memorials to the family.
