Joni Neese
Joni Neese, age 84, formerly of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away August 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Neese.
Joni is survived by 2 daughters, Sherri (Jim) Daubert, of Lincoln, Neb., and Vicki (Ted) Myers, of Logan, Iowa.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6 p.m., and the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, all at the United Methodist Church in Missouri Valley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.