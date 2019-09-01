Douglas Leo Negethon
Douglas Leo Negethon, age 68, of Omaha, Neb., passed away August 28, 2019, in Omaha.
Douglas was born June 9, 1951, in Council Bluffs, to the late Leo C. and Geraldine Negethon and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He worked as a welder for Lozier's before retirement. Douglas is preceded in death by his father, Leo Negethon; and niece, Stacey Asher.
Survivors include mother, Geraldine Perkins, of Council Bluffs; James Negethon; daughters, Sarah West and Kristine Vance and their mother Deb Whitney, all of Omaha; grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Joshua and Jackson Vance; brother, Dan (Wendy) Negethon, of Montana; nephews, Chris and Matt Negethon.
Private family interment at a later date.
