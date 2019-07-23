Margaret AE Neighbors
Margaret AE Neighbors, age 50, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away July 12, 2019, in Fayette, Iowa.
She was born in Omaha, Neb.; on June 20, 1969. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles F. Neighbors. Margaret is survived by her mother and step-father, Ann Hedell (Dwaine), of Arlington, Neb.; brothers, Charles A. Neighbors, Chris F. Neighbors; sister, Lorrie Ann Neal.
Visitation will be Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.
