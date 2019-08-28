Charles Fredrik
Nelson, Sr.
Charles Fredrik Nelson, Sr., age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away on August 27, 2019, in the comfort of his own home.
Charles "Fred" was born on February 16, 1937, in Mondamin, Iowa, to the late Otto and Alice (Hammer) Nelson. He attended school in Mondamin and proudly served in the United States Air Force for 5 years. Fred married his beautiful wife, Jacquetta (Ann) on July of 1960. To this union, they had 3 children, Bobby Dee, Helen Marie and Charles, Jr. He was a dedicated father and a hard worker. He worked at Kewit for over 30 years and retired there. He also worked for Omaha Standard as a welder and Laidlaw as a school bus driver. Fred will be remembered for being a sweet and caring man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 siblings; wife of 59 years; and his sons, Bobby and Charlie.
He is survived by his daughter, Helen Nelson; granddaughters, Mary Ann Francis, LeShonda Nelson, Brittney Moreland, Makayla Nelson and Marissa Nelson; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 4 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.
