Cindy A.
Nelson
Cindy A. Nelson, age 77, of Neola, Iowa, passed away September 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by members of her loving family.
Cindy was born July 26, 1942, in Neola, to the late Joseph M. and Wilma V. (Schmaedke) Green. She graduated from St. Joseph High School, Neola in 1960. Cindy married Denis L. Nelson on May 5, 1961. They were blessed with 3 children, Steve, Scott, and Shelly. Cindy worked at IWCC in the library for 15 years, retiring in 2009 and along with her husband enjoyed being a host family for many Nicaraguan students whom they met at IWCC and whom they still stay in contact with. Cindy was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Neola.
In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Marietta Nelson; brothers, Jim and Jerry Green; nephews, Tim Brich and Joe Konz; brother-in-law, Jim Brich. Cindy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Denis L. "Deny" Nelson, of Neola; daughter, Shelly (Jim) Sharp, of Germantown Hills, Ill.; sons, Steve Nelson, of Manila, Philippines, Scott Nelson, of Wichita, Kan.; 8 grandchildren; her 3 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Donna Brich, Renee (Bob) Cummings, all of Omaha, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Cynthia "Cincy" Green, of Minden, Iowa, Leona (Bob) Konz, of Shelby, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Neola, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at the church. A lunch will immediately follow in St. Patrick's Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to Neola, Iowa Fire and Rescue or to the family.
