Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT PLATTSMOUTH AFFECTING MILLS AND CASS COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT NEBRASKA CITY AFFECTING FREMONT AND OTOE COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT BROWNVILLE AFFECTING ATCHISON AND NEMAHA COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT RULO AFFECTING HOLT AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT: HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.0 FEET...OR 1.5 FEET ABOVE FLOOD STAGE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY EVENING. &&