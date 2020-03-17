Edwin
LaVern
"Ed" Nelson
Edwin LaVern "Ed" Nelson, age 87, passed away March 14, 2020, at Northcrest Care Center. Ed was born September 7, 1932, in Council Bluffs, to the late George and Alice (Harding) Nelson and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Sharon Proctor on November 10, 1956. Ed was a baker at Wonder Bread and is preceded by his parents; infant sons, Temple Richard, George Michael; son, Mike Nelson; sisters, Shirley Clark and Dorothy Thomas.
Survivors include wife, Sharon; twin daughters, Cheryl and Carol Nelson; grandchildren, Laycie Riddle, Lexie Riddle, Ashley Nelson, Christopher Nelson, Michael Nelson, Jr., and Josh Gardner; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah Nelson, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date.
