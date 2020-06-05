Kenneth Levi Nelson, age 91, passed away June 4, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Kenneth was born November 12, 1928, to the late Levi and Alvera (Moeller) Nelson and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He married Donna Boarts on June 17 1950 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with three children, Pam, Kenny (Butch) and Vickie. Kenneth worked for Iowa Power and Light for over 35 years and served in the National Guards. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; son, Kenny (Butch); daughter, Pam; and sister, Donna J. He is survived by daughter, Vickie (Dennis) Ortez, five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; also his sister-in-law, Nancy (Matt) Nunez; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral, Monday, at 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery followed by a box lunch at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.
