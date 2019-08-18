Kenney L. "Butch" Nelson
Kenney L. "Butch" Nelson, age 63, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his residence on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Kenney was born on November 18, 1955, in Council Bluffs to Kenneth and Donna Boarts. Kenney worked as a general laborer for Griffin Pipe Company for 12 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of Local 3141 Steel Workers Union. Kenney was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Nelson; sister, Pamela Nelson.
Kenney is survived by sons, Adam and Kristin
Nelson; Chad and Stacy Nelson, all of Council Bluffs; daughter, Julia Nelson of Omaha; 4 grandchildren; sister, Vickie and Dennis Ortez, of Council Bluffs; father,
Kenneth Nelson, of Council Bluffs.
Visitation with family is on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service is on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial at Ridgewood Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
