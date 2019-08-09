Kent E.
Nelson
Kent E. Nelson, age 53, Crescent, Iowa, passed away August 7, 2019. Born in Council Bluffs, on December 31, 1965, to the late James Nelson and Joyce Nelson and a 1984 graduate of Underwood High. Kent was a mechanic and also had worked at Bronco Billy's. He enjoyed refurbishing bicycles and was a Nascar #3 fan.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce whom he made his home with; sisters, Theresa (Chuck) Davis, Kella (Kevin) Rageth; brother, Kenyon (Becky) Nelson, nieces and nephews, Tony (KelAnne) Davis, Clint (Laurie) Davis, Nicki (Tom) Acton, Carrie (John) Renshaw, Chad Rageth, Jessica (Colten) Witherspoon; 9 great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral, Monday, 1 p.m., all at funeral home. Interment, Hazel Dell Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Underwood Lutheran Church.
