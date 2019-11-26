Berger Jarl Newberg, Jr., "'BJ"
Berger Jarl Newberg, Jr., "BJ", age 86, passed away November 22, 2019, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
BJ was born May 25, 1933, in Council Bluffs, to the late Berger J. and Grace Newberg, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea and worked in the Engineering Dept. for Union Pacific Railroad for 37 years. He married Sandra Bruning and together have spent the last 59 years together. BJ was an active member of Saint John Lutheran Church and belonged to the American Legion. He loved sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert.
Survivors include wife, Sandy; son, Mick and wife Julie, of Denver, Colo.; daughter, Suzanne Sword and husband Mark, of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jake and Emily Sword.
Visitation, Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., all at Saint John Lutheran Church. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery, and a luncheon will be held at Saint John's. Memorials are suggested to Saint John's Church and the American Legion. Military rites by the American Legion.
