Beverly Grace Newsom
Beverly Grace Newsom, age 89, passed away November 4, 2019, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital. Bev was born January 12, 1930, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd; daughter, Linda VanWinkle; son, William Lloyd Newsom; sister, M. Jane VanScoy. Bev is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Dan) Goldapp; sons, Scott (Renee) Newsom and John Newsom; grandchildren, Chad (Shannon) Goldapp, Neysa (Mike) Lenhart, Tyler Goldapp, Mark VanWinkle, Dan VanWinkle, Kerri VanWinkle Frisbie, Kyle (Mandi) Newsom and Casey (Bridget) Newsom; great-grandchildren, Cody and Dalton VanWinkle, Rylee Frisbie, Jr Newsom, Tatum Newsom, Sebastain Newsom, Kinsey and Brayden Goldapp, Breckin, Tyee and Cru Lenhart; son-in-law, Doug (Jo) VanWinkle; nephews, Brent and Blake VanScoy; brother-in-law, Lary VanScoy. Private family services will be held.
