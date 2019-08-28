Mary Ann Nicolini
Mary Ann Nicolini, age 86, passed away August 25, 2019.
Mary was born August 13, 1933.
She is survived by daughter, Kathy Nicolini (Curt Brunnworth); son, John Nicolini (Margaret); daughter, Karen Gana; 3 grandchildren, Austin and Ashlee Gana, and Nathan Brunnworth.
Visitation, Friday, August 30, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 10th and William Streets in Omaha, Neb., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Alzheimer's Association or St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
