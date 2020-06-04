Our community has lost an incredible woman on May 19, 2020, when Charlene June Nielsen peacefully went to be with the Lord. Charlene was born in Kansas City, Kan., on July 24, 1938, to Raymond Preston and Nellie Mae (McDaniel) Robinette. Charlene loved BIG and everyone around her felt it! She was an amazing mother to her 7 children: Ron Franks, Rhonda Kephart, Randy Franks, Ruth Parker, Ranene Underwood, Robin Franks and Christy Farnsworth. Charlene has left behind an incredible legacy that includes 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She has touched countless other lives. We will be hosting a Celebration of Life later this summer.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Nielsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.