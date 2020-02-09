Cheryl Kay Nielsen

Cheryl Kay Nielsen, 71, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 13, 2020. Cheri taught at Woodrow Wilson for many years.

Visitation is Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Celebration of Life is 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the Midlands Humane Society.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
4:00PM-6:00AM
Hoy | Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Feb 15
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Hoy | Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
