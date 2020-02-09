Cheryl Kay Nielsen
Cheryl Kay Nielsen, 71, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 13, 2020. Cheri taught at Woodrow Wilson for many years.
Visitation is Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Celebration of Life is 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the Midlands Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.