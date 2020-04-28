Todd M. Nielsen, age 56, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence. Todd was born on December 17, 1963, in Council Bluffs, to Robert and Kathleen (Palmer) Nielsen. Todd worked as a truck driver for Western Engineering for several years. Todd married Christine Delgado on August 24, 2013. Todd was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Christine, in 2018; mother, Kathleen Nielsen; brother, Danny Nielsen. Todd is survived by his father, Robert Nielsen; brothers, Jeff Nielsen, Matt and Lisa Nielsen; sister, Trudy Nielsen Kimble, all of Council Bluffs; other relatives. Todd will be cremated. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date, at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials to Arbor Day Foundation.
