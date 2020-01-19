Carolyn Fae Nielson
Carolyn Fae Nielson, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 20, 2019, in Norwalk, Iowa. Carolyn was born January 12, 1933, near Modale, Iowa. She was the youngest child of William and Laura Lockling. Carolyn graduated from Modale High School in 1950, and was a teacher in the Lewis Central Schools for 10 years. Later she was married to the late Dr. L.C. Nielson, a long-time chiropractor.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Lockling; sister, Donna Kersten Sorensen; husband, Dr. L.C. Nielson.
She is survived by daughters, Dr. Annette Chance and husband Jason, of Norwalk, Iowa, Dr. Andrea Lackey and husband, Dr. Tim, of Hutchinson, Kan.; grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary Chance, Maren and Jenna Lackey; brothers, William Lockling, of Rio Linda, Calif., Eugene Lockling, of Yale, Iowa, Kenneth Lockling, of Hastings, Neb.; many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was a member of First Christian Church for many years.
Visitation with the family, Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church.
