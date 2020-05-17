H. Lavon Nihsen, 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away on May 15, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village. Lavon was born on July 30, 1934, in Shelby, Iowa, to the late Bruce and Iola (Martin) Warner. She married Kenneth Nihsen on March 30, 1950. She was a member of First Christian Church. Lavon was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nihsen, in 1994; brother, Darwin Warner; sister, Donna Lippold; son-in-law, Paul Wagoner; and granddaughter, Natalie Nihsen. She is survived by daughters, Karen Wagoner, of Shawnee, Kan., Kristy (Ted) Ortiz, of Council Bluffs; son, John (Kristie) Nihsen, of Polk City, Iowa; her 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. There will be a private burial due to the coronavirus. Memorials to the family.
