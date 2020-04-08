Memorial services for Judith Karrel Nihsen, age 84, will be held at a later date. Survivors include her children, Nick (Lorie) Nihsen, of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; Kelly (Mark) Martin, of Shelby, Iowa, David (Kerri) Nihsen, of Omaha, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.

