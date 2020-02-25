Elizabeth (Bette) Noon
Elizabeth (Bette) Noon, born November 12, 1922, of Omaha, Neb., passed away on February 22, 2020.
A former resident of Sioux City, Iowa and Council Bluffs, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Noon, in 1998; parents, Elizabeth (Lil) and Charles Lang; sisters, Shirley (Leroy) Muth, Mary Jean (Robert) Schneiders, and Geraldine Costello.
Bette is survived by four children, Kathleen (Rodger Gerberding) Jurgens, Michael (Sandy) Noon, Suzanne (Dennis) Hopp, and Bobbi (John) Marshall. She was dearly loved by her 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, JoAnn Thro, of O'Fallon, Mo.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delores and Joe Mulcahy, of Cape May, N.J.
Bette resided at Via Christe Assisted Living in Omaha, where she had many friends, including staff who referred to her as "Movie Star".
Recitation of the Rosary, Wednesday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive. A lunch will immediately follow in the parish hall. Private inurnment, in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Catholic Schools, 400 Gleason Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
