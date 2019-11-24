Richard Steven Novak
Richard Steven Novak, born May 7, 1940, passed away Nov. 22, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Julia Novak; sister, Marie Murray; and infant son, Anthony Novak.
Survived by wife, Marilyn Novak; three sons: Rick, Rob (Debra), and Jamie (Nicole) Novak; sister, Judy Novak (Scottsdale); five granddaughters: Jordyn Mills, Mallory Novak, Charlotte Novak, Sophie Novak, and Jenna Novak.
Family will receive friends Monday, November 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the West Center Chapel followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, November 26, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2207 Wirt St. Memorials will be directed by the family.
