Hershel Rodney Nuzum, 88, of Hooper, Neb., died June 6, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center. Hershel was born February 12, 1932, to Raymond and Luella Nuzum, in Logan, Iowa. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High school in Council Bluffs, in 1951. Hershel is survived by daughters, Vicki, of Houston, Texas, Cindy (Del) Gustafson, of Waukee, Iowa; son, Rodney (Monique), of Vancouver, Wash.; step-sons, Bradley (MaryAnn) Petersen, of Herman, Neb., and Barry Petersen, of Uehling, Neb., step-daughter, Brenda (Gary) Wheeler, of Hooper; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Bonnie) Nuzum, Larry (Velma) Nuzum, all of Council Bluffs; sister, Kay (Tom) Gibson, of Chipley, Fla. A controlled visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel in Hooper from 4 to 7 p..m. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, with the service to be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m., (go to www.hooper-scribner.com and click on Hershel's name). Family burial will be in Swaburg Baptist Cemetery south of Uehling. Memorials are suggested to the Logan View Jr. Wrestling program.
