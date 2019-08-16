Edward S. O'Brien
Edward O'Brien, age 95, passed away August 14, 2019.
Edward was born May 3, 1924, in Council Bluffs, to the late Sidney and Minnie O'Brien and served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Milwaukee Railroad as a switchman/yardmaster for 30 years retiring in 1980. Edward was united in marriage to Beulah May Wohlers on August 31, 1946 and were together until her passing on May 21, 2010.
Edward was also preceded in death by his son, Charlie; granddaughter, Jamie; his great-granddaughter, Elizabeth and his siblings.
Survivors include daughters, Pam Flynn, Cheryl (Chris) Springer; son, Dennis (Carol) O'Brien; 10 grandchildren; his many great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Susie O'Brien.
Visitation will be Monday, 2 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, followed by procession to Cedar Lawn Cemetery for graveside services. Military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.