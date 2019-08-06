Sean Thomas O'Brien,
Sean Thomas O'Brien formerly known as Thomas Lawrence Sieburg I, 73, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home in La Habra, Calif. He was born and raised in Council Bluffs, where he graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1965 and then served 3 years in the U.S. Navy. He was employed with Mid American Energy from 1970 to 2009. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He and his wife, Annette Zappia O'Brien, were married February 22, 2013, and live in La Habra.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Sieburg; mother, Emma "Tootie" Burnett; stepfather, Marcellus "Pete" Burnett; and brother, Ron Mahan.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Zappia O'Brien; brother, Gerald "Bud" Mahan (Jennette); sisters, Shirley Koory (Murph), Joan Sallach (Jim); former wife and mother of his children, Kathryn (Jedlicka) Sieburg; son, Thomas L. Sieburg, II (Carmen); daughter, Christina Bruce (Jason); 8 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
No services will be held.
