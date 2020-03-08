John C. "Jack"
O'Connell
John C. "Jack" O'Connell, age 83, passed away March 5, 2020.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on October 25, 1936, to the late Daniel and Mary (Kennedy) O'Connell. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He retired from Northern Natural Gas after 50 years and was a very active member of the Lewis Township Community. Jack was a founding member of the Lewis Township Fire and Rescue, where he once served as assistant chief. In 1996, he was elected to the Lewis Township Board of Trustees.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William O'Connell; and sister, and brother-in-law, Margaret and Paul Eckrich.
Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley O'Connell; daughters, Erin O'Connell and Kerri O'Connell (Kevin Porter); grandchildren, Emily White, William White, Kayla Porter and Darian Johnson; nephew, Bill Eckrich (Debby); a host of other family and friends.
Memorial service is 12 p.m., on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lewis Township Fire and Rescue.
