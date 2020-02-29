Lucille C. O'Connor
Lucille C. O'Connor, age 93, of Neola, Iowa, passed away, in Omaha, Neb., on February 27, 2020.
Lucille was born January 12, 1927, in Neola, to the late Garrett and Ellen (McDonald) Schnitker. She graduated from St. Joseph High School, Neola, in 1945. Lucille married James G. "Jerry" O'Connor on October 8, 1947, in Neola. They were blessed with seven children. Lucille worked for 15 years at St. Albert High School as a cook and bus driver for the Neola students, retiring in 1986. She was a life-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry O'Connor in 2017; son, James O'Connor; and 13 siblings.
Lucille is survived by 4 daughters, Kate O'Connor, of Neola, Barb Farris, Beth (Bill) Slovinski, Marian (Tim Costanzo) McDonald, all of Omaha; her 2 sons, Bill "Crumb" O'Connor, of Norfolk, Neb., Dan "Hippo" (Marcia "Merc") O'Connor, of Council Bluffs; 12 grandchildren, her 16 great-grandchildren; her sister, Florence Cross, of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.
Recitation of the Rosary, Sunday, 5 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 7 p.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery with a lunch following in the parish hall. Memorials are suggested to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport, Iowa 52804.
