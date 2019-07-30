Frank W. "Herk" O'Hara
Frank W. O'Hara, age 79, passed away July 27, 2019.
He was born April 25, 1940.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Fern O'Hara; siblings, Mary, Nadine, Alvin, Alfred, Chet and Bob.
He is survived by wife, Karen; daughters, Julie (Mike) Caranci, Fran (Dave) Pullen and Amy (Steve) Turner; grandchildren, Gina, Jessica, Jill, Luke, Isaac and Grace; brother, Bernie (Lynne) O'Hara; sister, Lorraine Kealy; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a Visitation, 1 hour prior, at 10 a.m., at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, at the Pacific Street Chapel. Inurnment will be at Calvary. Memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
