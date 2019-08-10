Marjorie Ann O'Hara
Marjorie Ann O'Hara, of Council Bluffs, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, in her home.
She was born in Council Bluffs on June 12, 1929, to the late George and Irene O'Hara. Marjorie was a Realtor in Northern California and worked on many campaigns for the Democratic party, served on the Board of Directors at the California Garden Show. Before retiring to Council Bluffs she opened the Heritage Art Gallery, she then went on to work at Quest Diagnostics until she was 82, and became fallen with cancer. She was a big Golden State Warrior fan, rooted for the Oakland A's and the Raiders too. Our mother will be truly missed.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Susan Brighton, Jeanne Hoier (Steve); and son, Mark Medeiros (Heather); along with her 4 grandchildren, James Brighton, Michele Peel, Joseph Medeiros, and Sara Ann Medeiros. There will be no funeral services per Marjorie's last request. The family welcomes any and all phone calls or visits. Any donations can be made to hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.