Dennis M. O'Connor, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 11, 2020, at his daughter's house. Dennis was born June 4, 1935, in Council Bluffs, to the late Denis and Ellen (Sheehy) O'Connor, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1953. After graduation, he began a 44 year working career with the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 1997, as a Locomotive Engineer. Dennis was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Beck on June 2, 1956, and they were blessed with three children, Kathy, Denise and Kevin. His memberships include St. Patrick's Church and UP Oldtimers. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Shirley, in 2009. Survivors include daughters, Kathy O'Connor Hughes, Denise O'Connor; son, Kevin O'Connor; brothers, John O'Connor and wife Barbara, Thomas O'Connor and wife Donna; nieces and nephews. Rosary Recitation, Monday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Funeral service, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral will be live streamed with interment, in St. Joseph Cemetery. Luncheon will follow, at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert School and the Midlands Humane Society. Mass of Christian Burial will be held when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Service information
Jun 15
Recitation of the Rosary
Monday, June 15, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Recitation of the Rosary begins.
Jun 16
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.